Kerala reports 26,729 new COVID cases, 22 deaths

Kerala has reported 26,729 new COVID cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 3,29,348.

As many as 49,261 recoveries from the virus were also reported.

The Kerala government has also added 115 deaths to the Covid deaths which were not added due to lack of documents along with 378 deaths as per new guidelines of the central government.

The total COVID death toll in Kerala now stands at 58,255.

( With inputs from ANI )

