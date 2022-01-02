Kerala reports 2,802 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 2,802 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 2,606 people recovered from the infection while 12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Additionally, 66 were designated as Covid-19 related deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

Therefore, the Kerala health department on Sunday released a total of 78 deaths related to COVID -19, thus the addition of the backlog has now taken the overall Covid-19 death toll in the state to 48,113

There are currently 19,180 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

