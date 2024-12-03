Kerala Road Accident: 5 Medical Students Killed in Car-KSRTC Bus Collision in Alappuzha's Kalarcode (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident late Monday evening, five first-year MBBS students from Vandanam Medical College lost their lives in a devastating car collision with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The accident occurred at Kalarcode, a bustling area in Alappuzha. The students, traveling in a small car, were heading towards Alappuzha when their vehicle collided head-on with the bus. The impact was so severe that the car was mangled beyond recognition. Local authorities and rescue teams had to use specialized equipment to cut open the wreckage and extricate the passengers trapped inside.

Alappuzha, Kerala: Five first-year MBBS students from Vandanam Medical College lost their lives in a car collision with a KSRTC bus late Monday evening in Kalarcode, Alappuzha, Kerala. The car was severely damaged, and rescue teams had to cut it open to free the trapped… pic.twitter.com/YTYlKBOtI8 — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2024

While five of the students succumbed to their injuries at the scene, two other individuals in the car were critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition remains critical, according to hospital authorities. Eyewitnesses reported that the car lost control before veering into the path of the oncoming KSRTC bus. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. The victims were in their first year at Vandanam Medical College, officials said.According to the police, four passengers on the state bus - which was traveling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam - sustained minor injuries and are said to be in stable condition.The car was initially overtaking a vehicle, following which it applied brake, skidded, and hit the state bus, the news agency IANS reported citing locals.

