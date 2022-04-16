Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad
By ANI | Published: April 16, 2022 08:13 PM2022-04-16T20:13:02+5:302022-04-16T20:20:02+5:30
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday, informed the officials.
The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan, a former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh of the RSS.
Sreenivasan was hacked at a shop by a group of people who had reached there on bikes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged PFI for the said murder.
Earlier, a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday. He was attacked while he was on a bike along with his father.
PFI had blamed the RSS for the murder.
Further investigations in the matter are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
