Kerala seeks authorization for charted flights from Gulf countries to state during Onam festival

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday in a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiya requested authorization for the operation of charted flights from Gulf countries to the state during Onam festival.

In the letter to Civil Aviation Minister Scindiya, CM Vijayan stated, "This issue impacts numerous Keralites residing both in India and the Middle East region who are eagerly planning to return home for the upcoming 'Onam' festival. The steep airfare costs have compelled a significant number of Non-Resident Keralites and Kerala Expats to either cancel or postpone their travel plans, which could impede their Onam celebrations, which is an important event for every Keralite."

CM Pinarayi has requested the Civil Aviation Minister to authorise the charted flights to transport Non-Resident Keralites from UAE to India specifically for Onam festivities.

"The operations will be conducted within the stipulated CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) of 30 days under ITP (International Travel Permits) provisions. I would be grateful if you can issue the necessary directives to the regulatory authority and the relevant departments to facilitate this arrangement", the letter further stated.

Earlier last month, the state government and NORKA (Non-Rresident Keralite's Affairs) held a high-level meeting to check if the ticket fares are cheaper with Gulf companies compared to India.

The state is planning to avail charted flights from Airlines in the Middle East for NRIs and appointed CIAL MD S Suhaz and NORKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa to observe and handle the meetings with the airlines in Gulf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor