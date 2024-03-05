Kerala Sets Record with 2.18 Crore Domestic Tourist Arrivals in 2023

Minister for Tourism and Public Works, P A Mohamed Riyas, announced that Kerala achieved a new milestone in domestic tourist arrivals for 2023, registering 2.18 crore tourist footfalls, marking a 15.92 percent surge from the preceding year. In 2022, Kerala had seen 1,88,67,414 domestic tourist footfalls. Notably, there was an 18.97 percent increase in domestic tourist arrivals compared to 2019, the minister disclosed during a press conference.

In 2023, Ernakulam district saw the largest influx of domestic tourists with 44,87,930 visitors, trailed by Idukki (36,33,584), Thiruvananthapuram (35,89,932), Thrissur (24,78,573), and Wayanad (17,50,267). Furthermore, Kerala experienced a notable rise in international tourist arrivals, reaching 6,49,057 visitors in 2023 compared to 3,45,549 tourists in 2022, indicating a remarkable growth of 87.83 percent.

Ernakulam district was visited by 2,79,904 tourists from abroad, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,48,462), Idukki (1,03,644), Alappuzha (31,403), and Kottayam (28,458). This is a testament to Kerala Tourism’s vigorous efforts based on well-crafted policy initiatives and meticulously implemented promotional strategies within and outside the country, Riyas said.

The minister highlighted that despite a substantial increase, the number of visitors from abroad remained 45.45 percent lower compared to international tourist arrivals before the COVID-19 pandemic. While there has been a consistent rise in foreign tourist arrivals, the pandemic's effects have slowed progress. It is anticipated that additional time will be required to return to pre-pandemic levels, he noted.