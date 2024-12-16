Kerala Shocker: Denied Leave, Police Officer Shoots Himself Dead With Service Revolver in Malappuram

A 36-year-old policeman allegedly took his own life by shooting himself dead in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said on Monday. Vineeth, who had been serving as a Thunderbolt commando in the district and is now a part of the Special Operation Group (SOG), was found dead in the bathroom of the quarters on Sunday.

Vineeth was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries before reaching there. Preliminary reports suggest that he allegedly took his own life due to prolonged denial of leave, even during critical personal circumstances. His wife is pregnant, and he was denied permission to attend to her during this significant period in their lives.

Vineeth was undergoing training to combat Maoist and terrorist activities at the camp. Minutes before the tragic incident, he had sent a WhatsApp message to a friend. Vineeth criticizes the assistant commandant at the camp, Ajith, in the message. It is alleged that intense training schedules and the senior officers’ refusal to grant leave contributed to Vineeth’s decision to take his own life. The post-mortem examination of Vineeth's body will be conducted at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, T Siddique MLA demanded strict action against those responsible for Vineeth's death. “The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, must ensure a proper investigation into this incident and take appropriate action. The police department is employing barbaric methods in training commandos. Those struggling with the rigorous training are being subjected to inhuman treatment,” he said.

