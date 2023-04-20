Kerala SSLC result to be announced on May 20, Plus Two on May 25

Kerala state board SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination results will be announced on May 20, said general education minister V Sivankutty. The higher secondary results (Plus Two) will be out on May 25. The minister said that schools across the state will reopen on June 1.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan concluded the Kerala SSLC exams 2023 on 29 March. Students who took the Class 10 board exams will be able to download SSLC result 2023 from the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.Students must note that the Kerala Board will officially announce the Class 10 result date on the official website. The Kerala SSLC exam 2023 was held from 9 to 29 March. Students who score a minimum of 35% in all subjects will be declared pass in Kerala SSLC exams 2023. As per last year’s result, the overall percentage of SSLC Kerala results 2023 was 99.26%.