Kerala: Tourists drag tribal man on car’s bonnet in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi calls for stringent action

Wayanad, Dec 16 In an unfortunate incident, tourists in Kerala’s Wayanad dragged a tribal man on the car’s bonnet following a verbal duel between two groups with the Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi calling for stringent action against the accused.

Mathan, the tribal man, was a bystander when the two tourist groups at the check dam site in Koodal Kadavu were engaged in a verbal duel. When Mathan questioned the wrongdoers, he was taken to task by one of the groups.

Mathan, a resident of Mananthavady in the hilly district of Wayanad, was dragged for nearly half a kilometre along the road by the tourists.

CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media which shows the inhuman way in which Mathan (49) was dragged on the road.

Later speaking to the media at the hospital, Mathan said that he suffered injuries on his hands and legs. “One of the occupants in the car was holding my hand when I was on the car’s bonnet,” he said.

The police have registered a case and also seized the car used in the crime. However, police are yet to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi the Wayanad MP said the authorities should ensure that stringent action should be taken against the accused.

“The Kerala government should ensure speedy justice in the case and stringent action should be taken against them,” the Wayanad MP said.

Kerala Minister for SC, ST & BC Minister O R Kelu, a tribal himself and hails from Wayanad said this is a very serious issue and the authorities will take action soon.

He also informed that the victim would be given all the medical facilities.

Former State Minister of SC/ST and present Lok Sabha member K. Radhakrishnan said that generally, these things don’t take place in Kerala.

“Just because someone has money, they cannot be allowed to get away and the law should catch up with them,” said Radhakrishnan.

Wayanad MLA T. Siddique said this is the sad state of affairs the way tribals in Kerala are being treated under the present state government. “This is not acceptable and action will be taken against the wrongdoers,” said Siddique.

Popular tribal leader C.K Janu said this is a grave matter as it’s most unfortunate to see how a human being was being treated.

“The tourists are under the influence of liquor and drugs. The perpetrators should be jailed as soon as possible,” said Janu.

Meanwhile, the Police have identified those behind this incident and are expected to be taken into custody soon.

