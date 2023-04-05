Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : A joint team of Central Intelligence and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Maharashtra nabbed the absconding accused in the Kerala train fire incident from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Wednesday.

"A team of Kerala police has also reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon," said an official of the Maharashtra ATS.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspected the train coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train stopped at Kannur Railway station.

Three persons were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person splashed an inflammable substance inside the compartment of a moving train and set it ablaze on Sunday night, sources said.

The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger and set a fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district.

Kerala Police had prepared a sketch of the suspect. The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station in Kozhikode with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case.

Three persons were admitted to a nearby private hospital and five to Kozhikode medical college. At least three of the injured are women.

One of the injured persons had informed that an unidentified assailant splashed an inflammable substance, seemingly petrol or kerosene, and set the train on fire.

According to the officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.

