Kerala Train Incident: 48-Year-Old Man Detain for Allegedly Pushing Woman Off From Moving Train

In unexpected turn of events a a 48-year-old man allegedly pushed a woman off the moving Kerala Express. According to reports, accused was under influence of alcohol. Incident occurred around 8:40 pm between, Varkala and Kadakkavur railway stations, when the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, shoved the victim from the rear general coach. Railway officials immediately deboarded and detained Kumar at Trivandrum North station before handing him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

In this incident woman was rescued and taken to the Varkala Railway Station by another train before being shifted to Mission Hospital and later to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Southern Railway PRO says, "On 02.11.2025 at about 20:40 hrs, a male passenger Suresh Kumar, aged 48 years, under the influence of alcohol, pushed a female passenger, from the rear General Coach of Train No. 12626 Kerala Exp (NDLS–TVC) between Varkala and Kadakkavur railway… — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Victim got severely injured in this incident and currently taking treatment in hospital. According to the RPF, she remains unconscious with serious head and abdominal injuries