Kerala: Vijayan defends ‘clean record’ amid ED summons reports involving his son

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday strongly defended his personal and family integrity in the wake of reports that his son, Vivek Kiran Vijayan, had received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that the allegations were baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan said his political career has always been “clean,” emphasising that he has maintained zero tolerance for corruption during his decade-long tenure as Chief Minister.

“A project, when it takes shape, generally involves kickbacks elsewhere, but in Kerala, such things do not happen. I am proud of that,” he said, underlining that both he and his family, including his two children, have maintained an unblemished public record,”.

Vijayan highlighted that his son, Vivek Kiran, is focused solely on his professional work and home life, has done nothing wrong, and has not brought any disrepute to the family.

“Many are trying to bring in my children, but my son has done no wrong at all. I am really proud of that,” he said.

The Chief Minister questioned the veracity of the reports, asking how a summons could have been served without his knowledge and how it was obtained by the media.

“We have not seen any such summons, nor has my son received it. Agencies will do their role, but a wrong picture is being drawn to portray me in black,” Vijayan said, dismissing the reports as politically motivated attempts to malign him.

Vijayan also referred to past threats, saying, “Some time back, a person told me a bomb is on its way. I said we will wait, but this one is a wet cracker,” implying that the current allegations hold no substance.

He reiterated his commitment to transparent governance and stated unequivocally that neither he nor his family has engaged in corruption.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid heightened media scrutiny over the SNC-Lavalin case and ED notices, as political opponents have attempted to link the developments to him personally.

