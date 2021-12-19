Kerala Violence: Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha after two political murders

In a major development, post the murder of two political leaders in less than a day, prohibitory order of Section 144 under CrPC has been imposed in Alappuzha district of Kerala for two days, district collector A Alexander said on Sunday. Two state-level leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Bharatyia Janata Party (BJP) were killed amid growing tensions between the two parties in the region. Clashes ensued in the district after the back to back murders. High vigil is being maintained in the area and senior police officers have been rushed to avert further tensions. SDPI state secretary Shan KS (38) was stabbed to death by an unidentified gang on Saturday night and in less than 12 hours BJP OBC Morcha leader Ranjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death outside his house on Sunday.

Police said the BJP leader was out for a morning stroll when an eight-member team of assailants pounced on him and stabbed him. He died on way to the hospital. The SDPI leader was attacked while he was returning home in Mannacherry on his scooter. Assailants who came in a car first hit his two-wheeler and stabbed him repeatedly when he fell down, police said. The victim received multiple fractures and head injuries and later succumbed to his wounds in a private hospital in Ernakulam. He is survived by his wife and two children. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the twin political murders in Alappuzha and said, “the government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. Such perpetrators will be dealt with sternly”. The SDPI, political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), alleged Rashtriyaswayam Sewak Sangh’s (RSS) involvement in the attack but district leaders of the RSS denied any role. “The RSS is trying to create mayhem by eliminating political opponents and silencing minority community members. It is a well planned and executed murder,” said Popular Front state president CP Mohammad Basheer. Police said they have identified the vehicles used in both the attacks

