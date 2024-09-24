Kerala Water Cut: City to Experience 14-Hour Supply Cut; Check Complete List Of Affected Areas

Certain areas in Kerala will face a 14-hour water supply disruption on Tuesday due to ongoing work for the Smart City project. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) announced in a press release on Thursday that the water supply will be suspended from 10 AM to midnight on September 24. The disruption is due to the installation of new pipelines and the connection of old branch lines, aimed at enhancing the water supply system.

The affected areas include Vazhuthacaud, Udarasirmani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sishu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edapazhanji, K Anirudhan Road, Irakkam Road, Mettukada, Valiyashala, and Thycaud. According to reports from The Times of India (TOI), many residents have also been facing water supply issues in areas like Malayinkeezhu Junction, Palottuvila, Idavailakam, Panavilakam, Kuriyode, Aruvippara, and various parts of Nemom, though the reasons for these disruptions remain unclear.

One resident expressed frustration, stating, “The Public Works Department (PWD) took an estimate to cut the road for maintenance work. They assured us the work would be expedited, but we're struggling without water even for basic needs like cooking.” In response, KWA Chief Engineer Narayanan Manboothiri assured the public that they are working urgently to resolve these issues, stating, "We are working on a war-footing to resolve the problems. Most areas have had their issues addressed. If residents still face problems, they can report them to the water authority office."

Earlier this month, residents across 45 wards in Thiruvananthapuram experienced severe water shortages due to essential pipeline repairs, which led KWA to cut off water supply across the city. The Municipal authorities had promised to restore supply by September 8, but unforeseen delays extended the repair work by four days, severely affecting both public and private establishments.