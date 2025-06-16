Kerala Weather Forecast: Holiday Declared for Schools in 11 Districts Amid IMD Red Alerts

As relentless monsoon showers continue to batter Kerala, authorities have announced a holiday for all educational institutions in 11 districts on Monday. The decision comes in response to severe weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has sounded red and orange alerts across various regions, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The districts affected by the holiday announcement include Wayanad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Pathanamthitta. District collectors issued individual orders prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

In Wayanad, the closure extends to all schools, professional colleges, madrasas, anganwadis, tuition centers, and special classes, though residential institutions remain open. Thrissur officials confirmed the shutdown of all educational institutions, from nurseries to professional colleges, while emphasizing that scheduled exams and interviews will proceed as planned. Similarly, Kasaragod declared a complete closure for all institutions, including central schools and tuition centers.

Malappuram’s shutdown covers schools, madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centers, exempting residential institutions. Exams will continue as scheduled. Kannur has ordered closures for schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and religious education centers due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Idukki announced a precautionary shutdown amid continuous rain and high wind forecasts.

Ernakulam joined in with a holiday for schools, anganwadis, professional colleges, and tuition centers following an orange alert. Kozhikode, under a red alert, will shut down all schools, anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centers. Kottayam has also ordered closures for all institutions, excluding scheduled exams. Palakkad, under an orange alert, will close all educational institutions but allow exams and interviews to continue. Pathanamthitta has closed all schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and professional colleges due to persistent rainfall.

IMD Alerts Raise Safety Concerns

The IMD has escalated warnings, issuing red alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Malappuram, signaling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Orange alerts cover Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad, urging residents and authorities to exercise caution. Yellow alerts have been issued for Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rain.