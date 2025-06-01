Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall in 4 Districts, Fishermen Told to Stay Off Sea

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha—on Sunday. The alert, which indicates the potential for moderate to heavy rain-related disruptions, urges residents and authorities to stay alert and take precautionary measures. Rainfall in these districts is predicted to range between 7 cm and 11 cm, while the rest of the state is likely to see moderate showers as monsoon activity continues to pick up.

Kasaragod experienced the most intense rainfall in the state during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on May 31. Among the areas affected, Kudlu received 14 cm of rainfall, Panathur recorded 12 cm, and Muliyar witnessed the highest downpour in the district, although the exact figure was not specified by the IMD.

In addition to heavy rains, strong winds with speeds of up to 55 kmph are expected along the Kerala coast. As a safety measure, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and to stay tuned to official updates. Isolated lightning incidents are also anticipated, prompting a state-wide lightning alert.

Residents, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas, have been urged to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces. The State Disaster Management Authority has been placed on alert to ensure readiness for emergency response in affected areas. Local administrations have been instructed to keep emergency services on standby and monitor flood-prone zones for any signs of waterlogging. With monsoon rains likely to intensify in the coming days, the IMD and state authorities are calling on the public to stay cautious and follow all safety advisories.