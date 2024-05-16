Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Till May 20

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala over the next five days, from May 16 to May 20.

Heavy rainfall warning for Kerala during next 5 days pic.twitter.com/60HtRHH1WV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2024

Until May 20th, Yellow and Orange Alerts have been raised for several districts in Kerala. Pathanamthitta and Idukki have been specifically placed under heavy rainfall warnings for May 20th. Furthermore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are advised to brace for heavy rainfall on the same day. On May 20th, a rain warning has been extended to all 14 districts in the state.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru is likely to experience a "partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers" on both May 16 and May 17. Following this, from May 18 to May 19, the department anticipates a "partly cloudy sky with chances of rain or thunderstorms" in the garden city.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until May 17, with Karnataka also expected to witness heavy rainfall today, May 16.

