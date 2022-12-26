Kerala's Dharmadam becomes first complete library constituency in India

Dharmadam, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency has achieved the position of complete library constituency in India, the first in India.

In his Facebook post, Vijayan said that out of the total 138 wards in the constituency, there were no libraries in 63 wards. Dharmadam reached the achievement with the opening of libraries in these wards too.

"Complete librarianisation was made possible with the support of all sections of the people of the constituency. The People's Mission for Social Development, a people's organization, has taken up the work of establishing libraries and expanding the existing ones in Dharmadam constituency," he wrote.

Mentioning that libraries and public spaces have a unique place in social progress, the Chief Minister said that this is why people have gone ahead with the activities of establishing libraries in every ward.

"A mission was formed to consolidate operations. The District Library Council and local self-governing bodies, which are part of the mission, became active participants in the activities," he said.

Vijayan said that meetings were held at ward and panchayat levels to implement the objective.

"Committees were formed for this. These people's committees provided local leadership for the activities. Let the building of libraries be an inspiration to the whole of Kerala through the people's movement for social development," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor