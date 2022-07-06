Khadim of Ajmer Dargah arrested for beheading threat to Nupur Sharma

Salman Chishti, khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday night, for making provocative comments against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Ajmer district ASP Vikas Sangwan told news agency ANI.Syed Salman Chishti, a history-sheeter, had released a video wherein he abused Nupur Sharma and made an appeal to kill Nupur Sharma for her remarks involving Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. Chishti said that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, in such a situation, he will give his house and his property to the one who will bring him her head.

The Ajmer police had registered an FIR against Chishti on Monday night. "We arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma," Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ajmer district, was quoted as saying by ANI.Sangwan had earlier said that the video was extensively circulated through WhatsApp and that he too had received the clip. He said that police took swift action and launched a massive manhunt to nab Chishti."The attitude of the police administration is very strict regarding this video, Salman Chishti is seen in a state of intoxication in the video. In this regard, the police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman, who are instructing him to stop this video from going viral," he had said earlier.Chishti is a resident of the Chishti Dargah police station area. According to police, there are multiple cases registered against him in different police stations.

