Khalistani-gangster nexus: ED searches 12 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 5 In a crackdown on the Khalistani-gangster nexus, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at over 12 locations in Haryana and Rajasthan on premises linked to alleged suspects, sources said.

According to the ED sources, the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in the two states on the premises linked to alleged suspects connected with Khalistan and gangsters.

The searches began on Tuesday early morning and are currently underway at several locations.

The source, however, did not reveal the names of the suspects whose premises are being searched.

The ED officials remained tight-lipped on the development.

Earlier, the NIA had also taken action against the Khalistani and gangster nexus and carried out searches at several locations in multiple states.

