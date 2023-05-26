Khap Panchayat: Delhi borders to be sealed, no protest allowed near Parliament on May 28

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Following Khap Panchayat's call for a Mahila Panchayat in support of protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in front of the new Parliament building on May 28, the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police has decided to close all borders in order to prevent any protest or gathering, said sources.

According to Delhi Police top sources, no permission has been given for this panchayat yet. The protestors will not be allowed to hold Khap Panchayat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament on the same day.

The Delhi Police also started special preparations to ensure that there is no disturbance during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. As per the sources, on May 28, all the roads around Jantar Mantar which lead towards the Parliament will be closed.

Apart from this, a large number of police forces and para-military personnel will also be deployed. The deployment of women police personnel will be higher than before.

Delhi Police top sources toldthat more than 20 police companies will be deployed in New Delhi, which will include more than 10 women companies.

Sources further said that the metro stations near the Parliament will remain closed on May 28. A letter has been sent to Delhi Metro directing the closure of two metro stations.

Senior officials of Delhi Police toldthat farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana may try to enter the national capital during this period. Around 90 khaps with around 3,000 people can enter Delhi.

After a high-level meeting, sources said that Delhi Police officials that all the borders of Delhi - Singhu border, Dilshad Garden border, Badarpur border and Tikri border will be barricaded. Besides police, paramilitary forces will also be deployed at the borders.

As per the sources, six additional companies have been sought in North East Delhi region, including two women companies.

An official from North East Delhi district toldthat no gatherings will be allowed and people will not be allowed to enter from UP to Delhi in an organized manner. The entry of local leaders will also be banned.

According to Delhi Police sources, there are talks of organizing Khap Panchayat in an alternative place. It may be allowed at some other place, but the Khap Panchayat will not be allowed at the new Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor