Kharge calls for timely Assembly polls, points towards ongoing rallies, inaugurations

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called for timely Assembly elections and pointed towards the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll rallies and inauguration of various projects.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "When the Prime Minister can hold election rallies, inaugurates various projects, misses Parliament proceedings, then, why should Assembly elections be stopped? Elections should be held."

His remarks came a day after Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that the Election Commission of India should conduct the Assembly polls which are scheduled to take place next year in the five states, before the scheduled time in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Singh had said, "It would not be a right decision to postpone the upcoming Assembly election in five states which include Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The Election Commission of India should conduct the elections before the scheduled time as there are rising concerns over possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic."

Earlier, the Centre had advised the five poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to ramp up the COVID testing and vaccination drive for the eligible population and asked them to draw up district-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor