Kharge expresses concern on 'rising suicide rates' in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 1 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed concerns over suicide rates in Gujarat, urging the state government to take immediate measures.

Recent statistics unveiled in the state assembly reveal a distressing trend, with 25,478 individuals, including 495 students, having ended their lives in the last three fiscal years.

"The data, highlighting a sharp increase in suicide cases, points towards mental health issues, severe physical illnesses, family problems, financial crises, and academic failures as the principal causes," Kharge said in a statement.

The Congress president further said: "These figures not only shed light on the pressing issue but also underscore the failure of the BJP-led state government to address the myriad socio-economic challenges plaguing the citizens of Gujarat.

"Particularly concerning are the high incidence rates in urban centers such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, with Ahmedabad alone reporting 3,280 cases. This stark statistic calls into question the effectiveness of the government's strategies to combat the root causes of this escalating crisis," he added.

In response to this crisis, the Congress has demanded a comprehensive evaluation of the current helpline services and an increase in resources allocated for mental health and financial support for those in need.

Additionally, a call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances leading to these suicides has been made.

