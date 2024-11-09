‘Khata-khat’ money transfer: Rahul’s big promise to Jharkhand women

Baghamara (Jharkhand), Nov 9 Reiterating his promise of “khata-khat” (instant) transfer of Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the next INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand will restore the pride of tribals and also lift the 50 per cent cap on caste-based quota.

Addressing an election rally in Baghamara in Jharkhand, Gandhi slammed BJP for neglecting tribals and said that its government works only for businessmen and does not waive loans of farmers, workers and labourers.

Describing joblessness and inflation as the two big problems of youths and women, Gandhi said that the faulty provisions of GST have further added to the burden of people.

He said that GST is a system for fleecing the poor and the BJP government has created this system which taxes the poor and the rich people at the same rate.

The Congress leader claimed that the INDIA bloc was the true partner of the poor and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not care for them.

“PM Modi never embraces or goes to homes of Dalits, farmers, OBCs but hobnobs only with business tycoons,” said Gandhi.

Promising to restore “Jal, Jungle, Jamin” (water, forest, land) rights of tribals, Gandhi hit out at the BJP for allegedly denying tribals their rightful access to natural resources.

Gandhi added that the INDIA bloc was committed to a caste census during the tenure of the current Lok Sabha and assured Jharkhand voters that the 50 per cent cap on caste-based reservation would soon be removed.

The Congress leader also described the caste census as the key to social justice and fair participation of the marginalised sections in the country's decision-making process. “Only caste census can usher in revolutionary politics,” he said.

Claiming that the marginalised sections were not involved in decision-making, Gandhi said that 90 officials responsible for making the country’s Budget included only one tribal official, three Dalit officials and three OBC officials.

“The communities that account for 90 per cent of the population only have a say of just over 6 per cent in Budget decisions,” he said.

Seeking votes for the INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Assembly elections, Gandhi announced several schemes including a Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, a hike in MSP for paddy from Rs 2,400 per quintal to Rs 3,200 per quintal and 200 units of free electricity.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also guaranteed to voters that cooking gas cylinders would be provided to them for Rs 450 each, along with seven kg ration per person every month.

Assuring to creation of 10 lakh jobs for youths, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc government would also open degree colleges in each block and professional college in each district of Jharkhand, along with a 500-acre industrial park.

“We have made up our mind to enrich the marginalised people by as much money as the BJP gives to businessmen,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc would win the next Lok Sabha election, Gandhi said their government would restore the prosperity of the poor, including workers, farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers.

Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20 to pick a new 81-member Assembly. The results will be declared on November 23.

