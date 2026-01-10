Khesari Lal hints at stepping away from politics after electoral defeat

Patna, Jan 10 Bhojpuri actor and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Khesari Lal Yadav has hinted at distancing himself from politics following his defeat from the Chhapra constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Khesari made several candid remarks on electoral politics, the role of truth in public life, and recent controversies involving Bhojpuri actors and political leaders.

Commenting on the reasons behind the RJD’s defeat, Khesari said, “I think everyone knows the reason for the defeat. The whole of Bihar knows the reason.”

He refrained from elaborating further but suggested the outcome was widely understood by the public.

Responding to a question about Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh, who was seen cutting a birthday cake with a woman while allegedly intoxicated, Khesari questioned the BJP’s stance.

“That’s his way of life. Does he respect women? No, he doesn’t. Despite that, the BJP is providing him with security. That’s his matter, his life, and his party. I have nothing to do with it,” Khesari Lal Yadav said.

He added that everyone chooses their own way of living, saying: “He lives his life his way. I live my life my way. I know who is who.”

Expressing disappointment with political culture, Khesari said he felt more comfortable remaining an artist.

“I think I’m better off as an artist. Politics is not right for people like us. The problem here is that speaking the truth becomes difficult. Anyone who speaks the truth cannot go very far in politics,” he said.

He further remarked: “If you know how to make false promises, then come into politics. If you want to fool the world, then come into politics.”

Discussing the electoral outcome, Khesari placed part of the responsibility on voters.

“The people of Bihar don’t want change. They don’t want anything better. So no leader or party alone can be held responsible,” Yadav said.

He added that citizens must reflect on their choices.

“People will have to think about who can shape their lives and the future of their children. If they think this situation is right, then so be it,” Yadav said.

Reacting to BJP leader and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who reportedly said Khesari was not worthy of the BJP, Khesari dismissed the remark.

“Whether I’m worthy of the BJP or not is not for him to decide. He isn’t the party president and probably doesn’t even know how many offers I’ve received from the BJP,” he said.

On the Rouse Avenue court framing charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the land-for-jobs case, Khesari said: “They should definitely fight. At their age, such things shouldn’t be happening. As for what Lalu Prasad Yadav has given to Bihar, people should go and ask in the villages.”

He concluded with a broader comment on power and politics: “If you have power, you can accuse anyone of anything. Even legitimate things can be made illegal if the government is not on your side.”

