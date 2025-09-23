Khushbu participates in 'Bathukamma' celebrations at Charminar temple

Hyderabad, Sep 23 Actress and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar participated in Bathukamma celebrations at Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting historic Charminar on Tuesday.

Khushbu, who is the Vice President of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, played Bathukamma along with women leaders of the Telangana BJP.

Hyderabad Police had refused permission for the programme, citing law and order concerns. However, on a petition by a BJP leader, the Telangana High Court allowed the event subject to certain conditions.

The High Court had ruled that the event can be held with no more than 100 women participants, all of whom must have no criminal background.

It had also barred the organisers from inviting VIPs to the programme.

Justice N V Shravan Kumar had pronounced the orders on a petition filed by Dr B Uma Shankar, Secretary of the BJP Telangana unit, challenging the police decision to deny permission.

The police had refused permission, considering the sensitive nature of the area. The police had also cited that it is a mixed community locality surrounded by multiple places of worship.

The petitioner, however, argued that a similar celebration was allowed at the same venue in October 2024 under certain restrictions.

The assistant government pleader for Home contended that holding the festival at the site could disturb public peace and order, inconvenience tourists, and potentially attract miscreants.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court allowed the programme for one and a half hours. It directed that participants must refrain from singing songs or making political statements that could offend other communities or political groups. The organisers were also directed to ensure that no law and order problems arise.

Bathukamma, Telangana’s state festival, commenced on Sunday. Considered a symbol of Telangana culture, it is celebrated with enthusiasm by women for nine days.

Nature is worshipped during the festival. Women and girls sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. At the end of the festival, they immerse the specially arranged flowers called Bathukamma in local ponds.

Ever since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Bathukamma has been celebrated as the state festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor