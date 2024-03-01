Khushbu Sundar slams Mamata for 'not coming to rescue' of Sandeshkhali women

Hyderabad, Feb 29 Actor-politician and member of National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar, on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not coming to the rescue of women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly subjected to exploitation by leaders of her party.

The BJP leader said despite being a woman, Mamata Banerjee was 'deaf and dumb' to the sufferings of the women of Sandeshkhali. Khushbu was addressing a public meeting as part of BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatra in Hyderabad.

She alleged that there is rampant corruption in states ruled by Congress and other non-BJP parties.

She said these state governments were also not implementing the welfare schemes of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the sake of the country and its people for the last 10 years, she exuded confidence that he will become the Prime Minister for a third time and the BJP-led NDA will cross the 400 seats mark in Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader said PM Narendra Modi worked hard for the real empowerment of women and appealed to the women to strengthen his hands by making him Prime Minister for another term.

She said that the country is witnessing women-led empowerment. She stated that the country has made tremendous progress during the last 10 years and that PM Modi is leading India on the path to become a developed nation.

"Ten years ago, we were at rock-bottom. There was rampant corruption, poverty and unemployment," she said.

She said that the entire world was watching India which has become one of the top five economies.

Khushbu Sundar said while Congress and other parties work for their families, the BJP works for the entire country.

She mentioned that when Congress was in power, every scheme and place was named after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"There was only one family politics but today the BJP government is working for the progress of all people," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor