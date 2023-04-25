Kidnapped girl rescued in Lucknow, stalker arrested

Lucknow, April 25 A man who had been stalking a girl and had then kidnapped her with the help of an aide, has been arrested in Lucknow.

Identified as Sooraj Pal, 24, the accused was stalking the girl for the last three years.

He had even blackmailed parents of the girl, threatening to upload her morphed photos on social media if they did not agree to his relations with her.

"He somehow managed to obtain mobile number of my daughter and started making calls to her. Initially he was polite but later he turned rude. He used abusive language against my daughter and all of us," the victim's father said.

He further said that Sooraj and his aide used to harass his daughter whenever she went out of home for work.

"He threatened to kill us if we refused his marriage offer. He also threatened to disfigure my daughter's face," he said.

The girl's father further said that Sooraj and his friend reached a park outside his house around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday and forcibly dragged his daughter into a car and sped off.

"My daughter was taking a stroll in the park after dinner when the miscreants reached there," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor