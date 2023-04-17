Killing of Atiq, his brother seems "scripted": Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 17 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, "scripted".

He also said that whatever happened in Uttar Pradesh, was not Atiq Ahmed's 'funeral procession', but that of 'law'.

While talking to , Yadav said, "I have no sympathies for crime or criminals. There are laws and Constitution to eliminate crime. Even the assassins of a PM were made to undergo trial and they were punished."

He added, "What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of Atiq Ahmed but that of 'law'. UP tops in terms of custodial deaths. This has been done for cheap publicity. Everyone knows the kind of rule in UP...This seemed scripted."

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the Police should have taken care of their security. "UP government should think about the law and order in the state. The Court is there to provide justice, killing criminals is never a solution," Kumar added.

The mafia-turned-politician Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj.

Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on the same day Asad was killed in the encounter.

