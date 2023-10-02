Kindergarten student dies after being hit by teacher in Hyderabad school

Hyderabad, Oct 2 A kindergarten student at a private school in Hyderabad died on Monday after a teacher allegedly hit him for not doing his homework.

Hemanth, 5, who had collapsed in the school on Saturday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

A student of UKG at a school in Vivek Nagar in Ramanthapur area, he was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher with a slate for not doing his homework.

The boy’s parents and other family members staged a protest with his body in front of the school on Monday, demanding action against the teacher. Police were investigating.

