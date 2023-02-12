Kiren Rijiju announces appointments of Chief Justice for four High Courts

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, announced the appointments of Chief Justices for four High Courts in the country.

"As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed as Chief Justices of different High Courts. I extend best wishes to all of them!" Kiren Rijiju said in the tweet.

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, a judge in Gujarat HC has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Gujarat HC, Justice Sandeep Mehta, a judge in Rajasthan HC has been appointed the Chief Justice of Gauhati HC, Justice Jaswant Singh, a Judge of Orissa HC has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Tripura HC, and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, judge of Gauhati HC has been appointed as the Chief Justice of HC of J-K and Ladakh, the Union Minister informed.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice notified the elevation of several judicial officers and advocates as Additional Judges to the High Courts of Allahabad, Karnataka, and Madras.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice on Monday wished them the best of luck and tweeted "As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court, and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them."

The government notified the elevation of 13 Judicial offices and Advocates for the three High Courts.

Notification issued in regards to Allahabad High Court stated that "In the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, (2) Manish Kumar Nigam, (3) Anish Kumar Gupta, (4) Nand Prabha Shukla, (5) Kshitij Shailendra and (6) Vinod Diwakar, to be Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, in that order of seniority for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Advocates Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and Judicial Officers Ramachandra Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi are appointed as Additional Judges in Madras High Court by the Centre Government on Monday, read the notification.Advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda, Patil, and Rajesh Rai Kallangala were also elevated as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to the five new judges as the Supreme Court judges.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Saturday signed the warrants to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony today (Monday) in the Supreme Court.

Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the top court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor