Kiru hydroelectric project scam: CBI raids aides of former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raids are underway at 12 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan including, the house of the ex-press secretary, charted accountant and personal assistant of the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik in Delhi in connection with an alleged Kiru hydraulic scam, informed the central agency on Wednesday.

Sunak Bali was Satyapal's press secretary during his tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and VS Rana and KS Rana were his CA and PA respectively.

On Wednesday, the CBI team conducted a search at 10 places in delhi and two in Rajasthan.

The CBI team reached Bali's residence in Defense Colony in Delhi for a search concerning a case of an alleged Kiru hydroelectric power project scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, talking to ANI, Satyapal Mallik said, "It is unfortunate that the CBI is harassing the complainant in this case. He (Sunak Bali) was my press advisor/secretary without any government salary."

