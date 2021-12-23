Kisan Diwas 2021, know the key role of Chaudhary Charan Singh for farmers welfare

Farmers are the pillar of our lives, once in your life we need doctor, a lawyer, and a policeman, but every day, even every three times a day we need a farmer. A farmer is someone who works so we can eat, they feed us.

And to mark their efforts for the people of nation, India every year celebrates Kisan Diwas or Farmers Day on 23rd December.

Well, this is not only reason to celebrate this day, India also observe this day because the man who thoroughly worked for farmers all over his life was also born on this day, he was non other than Chaudhary Charan Singh the fifth prime minister of India who served the nation from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980.

Even though Chaudhary Charan Singh served the nation for short time, but in his leadership he did many changes for farmers welfare, he brought new policies and also passed several bills for farmers’ reforms.

Chaudhary Charan Singh played a key role for shaping India's agriculture and bringing every small and major issues related to farmers economy.

And to mark his efforts government in 2001 decided to celebrate his birthday as Kisan Diwas or Farmers Day. On the occasion of this day school, colleges and government organises several events like debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, essay writing competitions and many more.