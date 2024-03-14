Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers Raise Slogans Against BJP-Led Centre From Ramlila Maidan

Large numbers of farmers convened at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday to participate in a Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat protesting the policies of the BJP-led Centre concerning the agricultural sector. The farmers raised slogans against the Centre at the protest venue.

The Delhi Police has granted permission to the farmers to conduct the event under certain conditions, including limiting the gathering to no more than 5,000 people, prohibiting the presence of tractor-trolleys, and disallowing any march to the Ramlila Maidan.

In light of the farmers' gathering, police have released a traffic advisory urging commuters to steer clear of routes leading to central Delhi. Officials have also reported an escalation in the deployment of paramilitary personnel at Delhi's borders, as farmers have been instructed not to bring their tractor-trolleys into the capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmer organizations leading the protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agricultural laws, which have now been repealed, announced that a resolution will be adopted during the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat to escalate the struggle against the policies of the Centre.