Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If you haven't completed KYC; check out how to do it

India is an agricultural country. Agriculture accounts for 17 to 18 percent of India's GDP. To help small and medium farmers in such a situation, the Modi government at the Center has launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the farmer families in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each every four months.

So far, the central government has credited 10 installments of the scheme to farmers' accounts. The 11th installment of the scheme will be credited to the farmers' account in April. If you have not yet updated the e-KYC in the relevant account of the Prime Minister's Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, then the 11th installment will not be credited to your account. To avail the benefits of this scheme, you should soon go to PM Kisan Portal and update your e-KYC. You can easily complete e-KYC process with the help of mobile or laptop.



Check out steps to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC: