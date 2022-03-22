Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If you haven't completed KYC; check out how to do it
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 22, 2022 04:30 PM2022-03-22T16:30:50+5:302022-03-22T16:38:34+5:30
India is an agricultural country. Agriculture accounts for 17 to 18 percent of India's GDP. To help small and medium farmers in such a situation, the Modi government at the Center has launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the farmer families in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each every four months.
So far, the central government has credited 10 installments of the scheme to farmers' accounts. The 11th installment of the scheme will be credited to the farmers' account in April. If you have not yet updated the e-KYC in the relevant account of the Prime Minister's Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, then the 11th installment will not be credited to your account. To avail the benefits of this scheme, you should soon go to PM Kisan Portal and update your e-KYC. You can easily complete e-KYC process with the help of mobile or laptop.
Check out steps to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC:
- To complete the process of KYC in PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, you must first click on its official portal pmkisan.gov.in.
- Click on the home page of this portal.
- Here a tab will open in front of you, in which you will be asked for Aadhaar information.
- Enter the Aadhaar number here.
- Then you press the Search button. This will open the option to enter your Aadhaar link mobile number.
- After entering the number, 4 digit OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
- After that 6 digit, OTP will be sent to your mobile number again for Aadhaar authentication.
- Enter this OTP.
- Then press the Submit button.
- After doing eKYC correctly, you will get a message that e-KYC has been done correctly. On the other hand, if the KYC process has already been completed, the message will come that EKYC has already been completed.
- If an Invalid message is coming, then any information in your Aadhaar is incorrect.
- First correct this information in the Aadhaar center and then you complete the e-KYC process by completing the whole process again.
- After e-KYC, an installment of Rs.2000 / - will be easily credited to your account.