Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises to 60, Over 100 Injured; Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Briefs PM Modi About Situation (VIDEO)

Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar Cloud Burst: At least 60 people died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village on Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Friday. More than 100 others were injured. According to the reports, so far, over 300 people have been rescued. several of them are in serious condition. Several remain trapped under debris. Out of 46 bodies recovered so far, 21 have been identified by family members. Officials said efforts are ongoing to identify the rest.

VIDEO | Search and rescue operations underway after a massive cloudburst in Kishtwar triggered flash floods, killing at least 60 people, including two CISF personnel, and leaving many others trapped.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/50QwTssyhm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

According to the media reports, the floods damaged at least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-span bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles. Due to the disaster, Kishtwar district administration limited Independence Day celebrations to flag hoisting and the national anthem. Cultural programs and community gatherings were cancelled.

Rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, NDRF, and SDRF have been deployed. Adverse weather has hampered rescue work, grounding helicopters. Earthmovers are being used to clear boulders and fallen trees that have blocked access. The region has been placed on high alert. Control rooms and help desks have been activated to assist residents and pilgrims in remote areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He assured all possible help to the victims. Abdullah said on X that he briefed the prime minister on the situation and thanked him for the Union Government’s support.

I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2025

"I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government," CM wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)