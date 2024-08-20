Knife Attack in Udaipur: Victim's Father Demands Justice, Calls Murder 'Fully Planned'

The last rites of the Udaipur knife attack victim were carried out on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in the district to avoid any law and order disturbances. Condoling the death of a class 10 student in Udaipur, Rajasthan BJP MLA Tarachand Jain on Tuesday appealed to everyone to maintain law and order in the district. The BJP MLA further assured full security to the family of the victim.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain a law-and-order situation. The family has a few demands on which the administration has already agreed. First, the family will be protected with full security until there is any potential threat. The case will run in a fast-track court. The family will get 51 lakhs of compensation," said Jain. The father of the victim demanded stringent punishment for the culprit. "I want justice. My son is gone. The culprits should get strict punishment. We are extremely sad. I was living because of him. The murder was fully planned."

"The murder was preplanned. the murderer must not get punishment as per the juvenile rules. These rules have now become dated. The murder was cruel. The victim's father is really innocent. We demanded 2 crore as compensation but the government has given 51 lakhs. We demand that the school administration be suspended immediately," said a member of the community seeking justice for the victim's kin.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress formed a four-member committee to investigate an incident in which a class 10 student in Udaipur died on Monday, three days after he was stabbed by his schoolmate on August 16.

Congress MP Bhajanlal Jatav, Udaipur Congress leader Tarachand Meena, former minister Uday Lal Anjana and Rampal Jat are included in the committee that will also meet the family members of the deceased.

Earlier, protesting against the incident, some outfits set ablaze some vehicles and vandalised shops. On Friday, the Udaipur district administration-imposed restrictions and shut down internet services in Rajasthan's Udaipur for 24 hours after communal violence following the school incident.