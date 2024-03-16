Know Why Assembly Elections Are Not Being Held in Jammu Kashmir, for Now

On March 16, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is unable to schedule the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election concurrently with the general election, citing security concerns and legislative obstacles.

Responding to inquiries regarding the delay in holding the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar explained that the J&K Reorganisation Act and the Delimitation Act were not in sync. This was set right only in December 2023, when the J&K Reorganisation Amendment Act was passed. Hence we are not able to conduct it together with the general elections. Noting that the ECI would also have to factor in security, he added, We have to send at least two station forces for every candidate standing. So having elections together will be a strain for security forces.

During his recent visit to the Union Territory, Kumar highlighted that political parties had expressed a preference for simultaneous conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the majority of parties in Srinagar and Jammu advocated for this alignment. Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would make a final decision following comprehensive security assessments and consultations with political stakeholders. He reiterated the ECI's readiness for both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls slated for this year, affirming their commitment to facilitating early elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19, votes will be counted on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday, March 16.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. The General Elections are scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the country. Counting votes will take place on June 4, marking the culmination of the electoral process. The electorate comprises 46 crore males, 41 crore females, 1.8 crore young voters, 19.74 crore aged between 20 and 29, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities (PWD), 48,000 transgender individuals, 82 lakh aged 85 plus, and 2.2 lakh centenarians.



