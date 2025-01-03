'Know Your Army' Mela off to a colourful start at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad, Jan 3 'Know Your Army' Mela 2025 aimed to highlight the strength, valour and technological advancements of the Indian Army was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the historic Golconda Fort on Friday.

The three-day event is organised under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA) and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

The Governor inaugurated the event in the presence of Maj Gen Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, TASA and other senior officers.

The event is open to public daily 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Designed to inspire and motivate citizens, especially the youth, the event showcases cutting-edge military equipment, operational capabilities, and indigenous innovations.

The venue, Golconda Fort, provides a historic and majestic backdrop, enhancing the event's significance, according to a Defence release.

After inaugurating the mela, the Governor then toured the venue, interacting with Army personnel and observing the diverse array of equipment and exhibits.

The mela features an extensive display of artillery guns, communication systems, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical) warfare suits, and indigenous military innovations.

Major highlights of the event were the live demonstrations, including a breathtaking Gatka performance by soldiers of the Punjab Regiment, showcasing the traditional Sikh martial arts.

Soldiers of the Artillery Centre added to the excitement with an impressive display of unarmed combat martial arts, reflecting their discipline and skill.

The Symphony and Pipe Band captivated the audience with their stirring music. Visitors also had the opportunity to participate in interactive zones, including recruitment booths, offering insights into Army careers and photo opportunities with artillery equipment and soldier uniforms.

Exhibits of Army uniforms, gallantry awards, and stories of valour further enriched the experience.

On its inaugural day, the mela witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, with thousands of visitors thronging the venue.

The event has already created a wave of enthusiasm and patriotism among the citizens.

