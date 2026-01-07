Kochi Accident: One Killed, Three Injured After Car Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims Collides With Truck on Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor Highway

One was killed, and three others were injured after a car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident near Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday morning, January 7. The accident took place when a car from another state collided with a lorry near Kavumpadi, according to the news agency IANS.

Three others, all hailing from outside Kerala, suffered serious injuries, while a fifth person travelling with them was unhurt, an officer of Muvattupuzha police station told the news agency PTI. The accident occurred around 6 am when the pilgrims were on the way back from the shrine.

Due to the accident, the vehicular traffic was disrupted on the crucial MC Road in Kerala as the truck was stuck in the middle of the highway.