Kochi Accident: One Killed, Three Injured After Car Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims Collides With Truck on Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor Highway
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 7, 2026 09:58 IST2026-01-07T09:58:42+5:302026-01-07T09:58:47+5:30
One was killed, and three others were injured after a car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident near Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday morning, January 7. The accident took place when a car from another state collided with a lorry near Kavumpadi, according to the news agency IANS.
Three others, all hailing from outside Kerala, suffered serious injuries, while a fifth person travelling with them was unhurt, an officer of Muvattupuzha police station told the news agency PTI. The accident occurred around 6 am when the pilgrims were on the way back from the shrine.
#BREAKING Kochi: A car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from another state collided with a truck this morning on the Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor highway near Kavumpadi. One pilgrim died on the spot, while two others are in critical condition. The identities of the victims are yet to be… pic.twitter.com/pZoUfxsDSP— IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2026
Due to the accident, the vehicular traffic was disrupted on the crucial MC Road in Kerala as the truck was stuck in the middle of the highway.