Maharashtra Accident: 3 Youths Killed as Shivshahi Bus Hits Bike on Buldhana–Sambhajinagar Highway

Maharashtra Accident News: Three youths were killed on the spot after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation(MSRTC) Shivshahi bus collided head-on with a motorcycle near Dhad village on the Buldhana–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway. The victims were all below 20 years of age and belonged to Dhalsawangi village.

According to police, the Shivshahi bus was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Buldhana when it hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Dhad. The impact was severe, throwing all three riders onto the road.

Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the accident and alerted the police. An ambulance was called, but the youths died before they could be taken to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Kaishas Dandge, Ravi Chandanshiv and Ankush Padale. All three were residents of the same village.

The accident caused a brief disruption to traffic on the highway. Police later cleared the road and restored traffic movement.

Further investigation is underway.