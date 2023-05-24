Kochi: Court grants five days custody of Pak national to NCB in drugs seizure case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 24 : The Magistrate Court at Kochi has granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of a Pakistan national, arrested in connection with the seizure of over 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters.

The accused has been identified as Zubair Derakshshandeh and has been sent into custody till May 27.

NCB stated in the Court on Tuesday that, "The first statement was made by Zubair that he was from Pakistan's Balochistan province. It is to be ascertained through the investigation whether the accused was apprehended from the Indian sea border. Where the accused was apprehended is only relevant when the charge sheet is filed. Information related to the accused should be found."

The accused was arrested with 2,525 kg of high-purity methamphetamine drug worth Rs 25,000 crore. The operation was done by NCB and Indian Navy jointly under 'Operation Samudragupta'.

Earlier the remand report in the case of drug seizure revealed the involvement of a Pakistani drug trafficker.

The remand report submitted that the accused in the case has given a voluntary statement that he did this drug trafficking work for a Pakistani drug trafficker who promised him good money after the work was completed.

The remand report further submitted that "The accused informed that on May 10, 2023, he was traveling abroad in an unnamed vessel (with brown with blue and red stripes) in possession of a huge quantity of drugs and the Naval officers rummaged the vessel and recovered 132 bags containing drugs and also apprehended Zubair."

"Further Zubair also informed us that the said drugs belong to one Pakistani drug smuggler. The Indian Navy officers handed over the 132 bags containing suspected contraband to us NCB officers," the remand report stated.

