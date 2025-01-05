Kochi Fire: Major Blaze Destroys Scrap Godown in Vazhakala, Dousing Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in Vazhakala, Kakkanad, on [insert date]. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among local residents. Fire department officials rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert. Multiple fire engines have been deployed, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire broke out at a scrap godown in Vazhakala, Kakkanad, Kochi. Dousing operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6TX5ZoM152 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

Initial reports suggest that flammable materials stored in the godown may have fueled the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and no casualties have been reported so far. Residents in the vicinity are being advised to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke.The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates are awaited