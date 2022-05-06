Kodanad murder and heist case: Police quiz AIADMK leader's brother

Chennai, May 6 A special Tamil Nadu Police team investigating the murder and heist at the Kodanad estate, jointly owned by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, questioned the brother of an AIADMK functionary on Friday, sources said.

The special team quizzed Sunil, the brother of Sajeevan who is a local AIADMK leader, at Coimbatore Police Recruits School premises.

Sajeevan had supplied furniture and refurbished the Kodanad Bungalow and had easy assess to Jayalalithaa and V.K. Sasikala, owners of the 920-acre Kodanad estate and bungalow.

The special police team had already questioned Sajeevan and his elder brother Sibi and is now interrogating Sunil as to whether he has any information on the Kodanad heist and murder, police sources said.

The special team had also questioned Sasikala in Chennai.

Some criminals had barged into Kodanad bungalow and estate on April 24, 2017, and killed security guard, Om Bahadur, and severely injured another guard, Krishna Thapa.

Five days after the murder and heist, the first accused in the case Kanagaraj was killed in a road accident on the Salem-Chennai highway. On the same day, the other accused K.P. Sayan met with an accident at Palakkad, his hometown. While Sayan escaped with minor injuries, his wife and daughter died in the accident. A few months later a computer operator of the Kodanad estate, Dinesh Kumar committed suicide at his residence.

