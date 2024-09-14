Kolkata Blast: One Injured in Explosion at Busy S N Banerjee Intersection; Bomb Disposal Squad on Site

A blast on Saturday at the intersection of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in central Kolkata injured a 58-year-old rag picker named Bapi Das. Das, who resides on the footpath along S.N. Banerjee Road, sustained an injury to his right wrist.

The explosion occurred around 1:45 p.m. Police from Taltala Police Station were alerted to the incident. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltala Police Station, upon arrival, found that Das had already been taken to NRS Hospital for treatment. A plastic gunny bag was discovered at the entry point of Blochmann Street.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Information was received at around 13.45 hrs that at the x-ing of Blochmann St and S N Banerjee Rd an incident of blast took place and one person/rag picker was injured. Accordingly, OC Taltala went there and learnt that injured was removed to NRS & has… pic.twitter.com/aRI3DRTQQF — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

The area was cordoned off with security tape, and a Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) was called in. BDDS personnel examined the bag and surrounding area, and once cleared, traffic was allowed to resume.

An eyewitness told ANI, "We were nearby when the explosion happened. We rushed to the spot and saw a rag picker lying down with an injury to his right wrist. The explosion was very loud. The police arrived quickly and took the injured person to the hospital. Traffic was blocked, but no one else was hurt."

Bapi Das, who recently began living on the footpath and does not have a formal profession, is receiving medical care. His statement will be recorded once he recovers. Forensic teams and police are investigating the cause and nature of the blast.