By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2024 01:41 PM2024-09-12T13:41:52+5:302024-09-12T13:42:27+5:30

West Bengal: Crude Bombs Found in House in North 24 Parganas; Bomb Squad at Scene (Watch Video)

Crude bombs were found by authorities in the Bhatpara Municipality area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday, September 12. According to the information, the explosives items were reported in a residential house in Ward No. 12. 

After receiving the information, Bhatpara Police have arrived at the scene and are assessing the situation. A bomb disposal squad also at the spot to safely handle and dispose of the crude bombs.

Visuals From the Site

Investigations are still ongoing.

