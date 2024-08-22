Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case: Google Trends Reveal Disturbing Surge in Porn Searches Following West Bengal Horror

India has been rocked by the harrowing murder of a 31-year-old doctor-trainee, discovered dead in a lecture hall at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. The victim endured horrific violence, including rape and strangulation, allegedly at the hands of Sanjay Roy and possibly others during her shift. In the wake of this tragedy, nationwide protests have erupted, calling for justice and enhanced protection for women. Disturbingly, an alarming trend has emerged online: a surge in searches for explicit content linked to the victim. Data from Google Trends reveals a significant spike in searches for terms such as “victim’s name rape video” and “victim’s name porn” following the news of her murder. This disturbing trend mirrors a previous case from 2019 involving a veterinary doctor, where millions of searches for her name appeared on pornographic sites. The proliferation of such searches not only disrespects the victim and her family but also underscores a deeper issue of objectifying women and normalizing sexual violence.

The victim’s name, associated with this brutal crime, appearing on pornographic websites highlights a troubling desensitization to sexual violence. Instead of a period of mourning and a call for justice, the incident has become the subject of voyeuristic interest, treating a grievous violation as mere entertainment. This situation also raises significant concerns about the role of internet platforms. While companies like Google and social media networks have policies to control explicit content, the speed at which such content spreads often surpasses these measures. Pornographic websites, in particular, struggle with maintaining the boundary between consensual and exploitative material. The presence of searches related to the Kolkata doctor-trainee’s murder on sites like XVideos-India exemplifies the failure of these platforms to curb the sexualization of violent crimes.

Public response has been robust, with medical professionals and other groups organizing protests and calling for systemic changes to enhance safety for women. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) even staged a national strike to demand improved safety measures for healthcare workers. Despite Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which mandates imprisonment for up to two years for those who disclose the identity of victims of sexual offenses, the victim's identity was widely disseminated. On August 20, during a Supreme Court hearing into the rape case, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed grave concern over the widespread circulation of images and video clips of the victim. The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of adhering to established legal norms regarding the anonymity of sexual assault survivors, citing previous court rulings that protect their identities.