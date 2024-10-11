Kolkata Doctor-Rape Case: IMA Writes to Mamata Banerjee, Says ‘Safe Working Environment Is Not Luxury but a Prerequisite’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the concerns of junior doctors currently on a hunger strike in Kolkata. The IMA said that a safe working environment is not a luxury but a prerequisite. In a letter to Banerjee, the IMA noted that it has been nearly a week since the young doctors began their hunger strike, urging the chief minister to give the matter her "immediate attention."

Junior doctors from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a colleague on August 9. Their indefinite hunger strike reached its fifth day on Thursday.

West Bengal pic.twitter.com/zAVYcQH9Uj — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) October 11, 2024

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed its support for the "just demands" of the protesting doctors. In its letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the IMA said that the West Bengal government has the capacity to meet all the protesters' demands.

Also Read| Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Former Congress Corporator Haji Kalim Khan Shot Dead at His Residence in Ujjain; Wife Detained.

"They deserve your immediate attention," the IMA stated, adding, "A peaceful environment and security are not luxuries but prerequisites." The IMA urged Banerjee to resolve the issues with the young doctors as both an elder and the head of the government.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.