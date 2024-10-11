Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Former Congress Corporator Haji Kalim Khan Shot Dead at His Residence in Ujjain; Wife Detained

A former Congress corporator, Haji Kalim Khan, also known as Guddu, was shot dead at his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. at his home in Wazir Park Colony, within the Neelganga police station limits. Khan, who was about 60 years old, was shot in the head. Following the incident, police have detained his wife for questioning, according to officials.

The official stated that police have detained Khan's wife following the shooting. He also mentioned that an attempt on Khan's life had been made just a few days prior to this incident.

On October 10, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajwinder Singh, also known as Raj Talwandi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran, Punjab, police officials reported on Monday. Another individual was injured in the attack. The incident took place when three unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at Singh's car near a church in Thakkarpura village.

