Rajasthan: Bodies of Elderly Couple Found in Nagaur Water Tank; Suicide Note Recovered (Watch Video)

In a suspected case of suicide, the bodies of an elderly couple were found in a water tank in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

In a note found near the water tank, the man accused his son and relatives of harassing him, according to police. Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Manish Dev, said the bodies of Hazari Ram Vishnoi (65) and his wife Chawali Devi (62), residents of Karni Colony, were found in the water tank.

The bodies were taken out of the tank and sent for post-mortem examination. While the autopsy of Vishnoi's body has been completed, that of his wife's body will be done on Friday morning, he said.

" In the morning, their son called the Police station and said that neighbours are saying since the last 2 days, there has been no movement of his mother and father and that he feels they might have taken some extreme step. Police reached the spot, searched the nearby spots and found their bodies inside a tank. Post-mortem will be done... there was a suicide note written on the wall and according to that it appears to be a case of family issue," said Nagaur SP Narayan Togas.

According to a note purportedly left behind by Vishnoi, he was being harassed by his son and relatives, the SHO said. "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Things will become clear after the post-mortem report comes and the investigation has been completed," he said.